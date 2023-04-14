Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Promotion to director at NIMASA is merit based- Jamoh

Maritime
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, OFR,  says the promotion of staff to all positions in the Agency, including Director, is merit-based. Dr. Jamoh who stated this in Lagos noted that the recent promotion of two of the Agency’s staff to Directors, as part of the 510 newly promoted staff in NIMASA was approved by the Agency’s Board after a thorough and rigorous screening exercise.

“We are focused on rewarding hard work and commitment with incentives which include promotion of deserving staff on a regular basis in line with the Agency’s extant laws and the Public Service Rules. The promotion of Engineer Chris Amakulo and Mrs.Olubusola Obasanjo-Akande as Directors in the Agency was approved by the Governing Board last week. 22 Assistant Directors were also promoted to Deputy Directors, while 486 other staff were elevated to their next grade levels. All promotions were merit-based and we will sustain this practice which is in line with the Agency’s Core values,” Jamoh stated.

The promotion exercise is the fourth under Dr. Jamoh-led management since he assumed office in March 2020.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9162 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Benin Port Project: Edo govt, NPA, BPE, ICRC, others…

NIMASA rates high in corporate governance

NPA says Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs

NPA donates state-of-the-art ambulance to FRSC Kaduna…

1 of 42