Promotion to director at NIMASA is merit based- Jamoh

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, OFR, says the promotion of staff to all positions in the Agency, including Director, is merit-based. Dr. Jamoh who stated this in Lagos noted that the recent promotion of two of the Agency’s staff to Directors, as part of the 510 newly promoted staff in NIMASA was approved by the Agency’s Board after a thorough and rigorous screening exercise.

“We are focused on rewarding hard work and commitment with incentives which include promotion of deserving staff on a regular basis in line with the Agency’s extant laws and the Public Service Rules. The promotion of Engineer Chris Amakulo and Mrs.Olubusola Obasanjo-Akande as Directors in the Agency was approved by the Governing Board last week. 22 Assistant Directors were also promoted to Deputy Directors, while 486 other staff were elevated to their next grade levels. All promotions were merit-based and we will sustain this practice which is in line with the Agency’s Core values,” Jamoh stated.

The promotion exercise is the fourth under Dr. Jamoh-led management since he assumed office in March 2020.

