Prominent Lagos socialite, Lanre Shittu is dead

By Editor
The Chairman of Lanre Shittu Motors, Lanre Shittu, is dead.

The prominent businessman and auto dealer was said to have given up the ghost on Monday.

Shittu’s son, Taiwo Shittu, confirmed his death on Monday, according to The Sun.

The deceased turned 65 on January 8, 2023.

He was an astute businessman with many years of experience in the automobile business world with great finesse and charisma.

