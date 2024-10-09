Programme for Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s burial released in Owerri

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The local organising committee set up for the burial of The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Dr Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu has been released.

Addressing journalists at the Glass House in Owerri, Imo State capital, Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee, prince Charles Amadi rolled out the programme of events which would commence on Tuesday October 29, 2024

The Chairman explained that on that day, there would be provision of security arrangements and free flow of traffic arrangements pointing out that there would be tags for all vehicles

He said, ” on that day of burial, being November 1, former presidents of the country would be in attendance

According to him, ” former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, have all indicated interest to witness the occasion

He further said that the committee is very upmistic of the presence of the president and commander in chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the occasion

However, the chairman said that on Wednesday, October 30, by 10 am, the remains would be received at the Government House Owerri by the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma

The Chairman explained further that on that same day, the body would be received at the Glass House at Ugwuorji in Owerri by the management and staff of Hardel and Enic group.

By 12, noon that same day, the body will depart to his residence at New Owerri while on Friday November 1, 2024, by 9am, there would be commendation service at CATOL Owerri after which the body would be moved to Atta in Ikeduru local government area with brief stop at Hardel Bus stop Orji, Eke–Atta and Atta junction.

The Chairman continued, by 10 to 11am, that Friday, there would be lying in state in his country home at Atta.

Shortly after that he said, funeral service in his honour, would hold at the Cathedral of St Mathew Atta while internment would follow immediately after the service

He further said that on Saturday, November 2, 2024, by 11am, to 4 pm, condolences and traditional visits at his residence at Atta would continue while on Sunday, November 3 , 2025, by 10 am, there would be outing service by Iwuanyanwu family and friends at the Cathedral of St Mathew Atta, Ikeduru.