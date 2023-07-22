Profilled World Homes endorses Denrele Edun as their first brand Ambassador

The heights by which great men reached and kept were not attained in sudden flight but while their companions slept, they were toiling very hard at night.

Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele is a typical example of such a great man, roundly blessed and gifted and he is of course endowed with extra strength and energy.

In a recent media statement, Profilled World Homes Ltd had just endorsed their first brand ambassador and has chosen Denrele Edun. While this is the first time Denrele has been appointed as an ambassador for a real estate company.

Denrele Edun who is a renowned figure in the entertainment industry and an actor, in the bliss of excitement over the endorsement, proudly gave reasons why he agreed to the offer of being the brand ambassador for ProfilledWorld Homes a real estate company, He further added that having a house makes life easy and he believes that this real estate company is reliable.

During the media interaction, Promise Egwim, who is the Managing Director of Profilled World Homes Ltd expressed his enthusiasm and was elated to have Denrele as their first brand ambassador. Their faces were lit up with excitement as they Endorsed Denrele Edun.

Promise Egwim has further reiterated that Denrele embodies the values and spirit that define their brand which includes Excellence, Innovation, and a Commitment to exceptional living.

He added that Profiled World Homes Ltd prides itself as one of the fastest growing Real Estate firms in Abuja, whose professional development team offers all kinds of Housing services in the real estate sector.

Among other real estate firms, ProfilledWorld Homes have over the years touched the lives of many, they have helped organizations and individuals market and sell their properties which include, Estate and Non-state plots, completed and Uncompleted buildings (Carcass), etc.

ProfilledworldHomes has estates scattered around Abuja whose locations include; Katampe Extension, APO hills, Lugbe, Kurudu, etc.

