Professor Robinson Onoh assumes duty as New CMD Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital Abakaliki

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Professor Robinson Onoh on Monday, assumed duty as the New Chief Medical Director of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abakaliki.

His appointment by the Federal Government follows the completion of the tenure of the immediate past helsman of the hospital Dr Emeka Onwe Ogah .

Professor Onoh before his elevation to the exalted position, has served as the Chairman Medical and Advisory Council (CMAC) of the hospital.

Addressing a cross section of the Management and Staff of the hospital during a prayer session, Professor Onoh said that his goal and dream was to make the hospital one of the best Teaching hospital in the country.

The Chief Medical Director solicited for partnership among staffs of the hospital stating “I expect that if you have any information that can help us, I will appreciate that information than a congratulatory messages.

He reiterated that his dream, wish and plan for the hospital was that the hospital will be a center of excellence in the provision of medicare.

“All I want is if you can give me information on your key areas, if you do this, it will help the hosoital”

“All I want is how can we make AE-FUTHA better, that the hospital will become one of the best Teaching hospital in Nigeria”

“I want us to join hands in making sure that I stand firm and successful as the Chief Medical Director, by praying for me, giving me vital information, advise and not gossips”

Speaking against the backdrop of the personnel status of the hospital, Professor Onoh said that it was one of the largest in terms of personnel in the country.

“Federal Government is putting a lot interms of our wage bill, paying salaries, the expectations is that the hospital be able to give back, if that is done, the government will be happy with us “

“If the Health Sector is stable and is working, then the nation will be better,”

‘let us see whether we can get it right in the health sector, and by God’s grace other things will follow” he reiterated.