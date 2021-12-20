Champion Newspapers Limited
Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Media Parley at the University of Lagos

L-r ...Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe briefing the press ,; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa;, during the Media parley Organized by University of Lagos on 17/12/2021...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe  briefing the press.

L-r… Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu ; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni;  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ;Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Register (UNILAG) Mr. Ismaila Oladejo Azeez.

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe  (middle) with the Management of UNILAG pose with the press  ;during  the Media parley Organized by University of Lagos on 17/12/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

