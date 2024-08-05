Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru celebrates 70th Birthday of Amazing Grace in Lagos

L-r… A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku; the Celebrant , Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof. Toyin Ashiru; his wife Mrs Adenike Ashiru, Group Chairman of Oduá Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru. During the 70th Birthday Celebration of Prof. Toyin Ashiru; held at Muson Center, Onikan , Lagos on Sunday 28/7/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…First Lady Of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Marketing Communications PRO, Modele Sarafa Yusuf; President , Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala (middle).

L-r … Immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, Chairman , Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Vice President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Olu Ogunduyile ; Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch, Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola.

L-r… Executive Director Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka , a guest and Non-Executive director FCMB Group PLc, Mr Ladi Balogun.

L-r …Nigerian Politician ,Senator Musliu Obanikoro , the Celebrant Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Prof. Toyin Ashiru; his wife Mrs Adenike Ashiru.

L-r …National President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe; Chairman Medical Art Center ,Prof Oladapo Ashiru ;his wife Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r …OLaolu Akinkugbe ; Chief Gilbert Grant and a guest.

From 4th Left, Mrs. Adenike Ashiru. Her husband, Prof. Toyin Ashiru; President (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala and others.

L-r … Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola; Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Mrs Adenike Ashiru, President (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala and Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, with Former Director General (NAMASA) Dr, Dakuku Peterside .

Prof. Toyin Ashiru his wife Mrs. Adenike ( 3rd left) cutting the cake with their Daughters, during the 70th Birthday Celebration of Prof. Toyin Ashiru; held at Muson Center, Onikan , Lagos on Sunday 28/7/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

