Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru celebrates 70th Birthday of Amazing Grace in Lagos

L-r ...The Celebrant  Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo    University, Ago-Iwoye. Prof. Toyin Ashiru;  Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; President , Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala, during the 70th birthday of  Prof Toyin Ashiru held in Lagos ....PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku; the Celebrant , Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo  University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof. Toyin Ashiru; his wife Mrs Adenike Ashiru, Group Chairman of Oduá Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru. During the 70th Birthday Celebration of Prof. Toyin Ashiru; held at Muson Center, Onikan , Lagos on Sunday 28/7/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…First Lady Of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun;  Marketing Communications PRO,  Modele Sarafa Yusuf; President , Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala (middle).

L-r … Immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, Chairman , Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter,  Engr Dr. Atinuke   Owolabi; Vice President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Olu Ogunduyile ; Former Chairman  (NSE) ikeja Branch, Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola.

L-r… Executive Director Seplat   Petroleum Development Company Plc. Mr Emeka  Onwuka , a guest and  Non-Executive director FCMB Group PLc, Mr Ladi Balogun.

L-r …Nigerian Politician ,Senator Musliu Obanikoro , the  Celebrant Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo  University, Ago-Iwoye  Prof. Toyin Ashiru;  his wife Mrs Adenike Ashiru.

L-r …National President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe; Chairman Medical Art Center ,Prof Oladapo Ashiru ;his wife Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r …OLaolu Akinkugbe ; Chief Gilbert Grant  and a guest.

From  4th Left,   Mrs. Adenike Ashiru.  Her husband,  Prof. Toyin Ashiru; President (NSE)  Engr, Margaret Oguntala and others.

L-r … Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola; Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi;  Mrs Adenike Ashiru, President (NSE)  Engr, Margaret Oguntala and Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, with Former Director General (NAMASA) Dr, Dakuku Peterside .

Prof. Toyin Ashiru his wife Mrs. Adenike ( 3rd left)  cutting the cake with their Daughters, during the 70th Birthday Celebration of Prof. Toyin Ashiru; held at Muson Center, Onikan , Lagos on Sunday 28/7/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

