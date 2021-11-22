Champion Newspapers Limited
Prof. Osinbajo, govs Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun at the WOC Justice Summit 2.0 ,70th birthday of Chief Wole Olanipekun (San), held in Lagos

L-R...Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the celebrant, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN and his spouse, Erelu Asiwaju Omolara during the WOC Justice Summit 2.0 and 70th birthday of Chief Olanipekun at the Harbour Point  Victoria Island, Lagos on 19/11/2021... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo;  discussing with the celebrant, wife Erelu Asiwaju Omolara Olanipekun.

 L-R… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the celebrant, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II.

L-r… Chairman , United Bank for Africa (UBA); Tony . Elumelu  with Uche Val Obi (SAN) .

.L-r  Uche Val Obi (SAN) . former Attorney General and Minister of Justice,  Christopher Bayo Ojo, (SAN) , Dr Wale Babalakin,  (SAN,) Dele Adesina, SAN.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the celebrant, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and his spouse, Erelu Asiwaju Omolara, during the cutting of cake to mark wole Olanipekun birthday at 70.

L-r …Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) their  Son ,Bode Olanipekun (SAN) and  Erelu Asiwaju Omolara.

L-r …Chairman Council of Legal Educatio; Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)  and Alhaji Adebayo Adelodun (SAN).

L-r …Femi Falana (SAN) with the Celebrant Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; (middle) discussing with Mike Ozekhome (SAN) left and others.

L- r.. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court,  Chief Miletus Ezugworie Eze  Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State,. the Celebrant Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN). Engr Babatunde Fakoyede .

 

L-r … Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) the Celebrant Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) his wife Erelu Asiwaju Omolara.  Dean, Faculty of Law .University of Lagos ;Professor Ige  Bolodeoku.  During the70th birthday of Chief Olanipekun  held at the Harbour Point  Victoria Island, Lagos,19/11/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

