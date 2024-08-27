Prof. Kwon-Ndung Hails Akwa Ibom Women at Launch of Earn From Soil and Policy Socialization For WEE Policy.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

In a groundbreaking event, the launch of the Earn From Soil and Policy Socialization for (WEE) policy in Akwa Ibom State has set a new standard for women’s empowerment in Nigeria. Prof. Linda Kwon-Ndung, a technical partner from Development Research Projects Center (dRPC) and NIPSS, commended the massive turnout of Akwa Ibom women at the launch, urging them to seize the opportunities presented by the policy.

Delivering the keynote lecture at the prestigious Ibom Hall, Prof. Kwon-Ndung described the Earn From Soil policy for WEE policy as a standalone policy with the potential to engender growth, social inclusion, and human capital development. “This policy brings a new dawn for women in Nigeria, aligning with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda,” she emphasized. With the policy, ” women can now access financial empowerment, own land, and contribute significantly to agricultural production.”

The Earn From Soil policy is an agricultural initiative that aligns with the core pillars of WEE policy aims to open new vistas of opportunities for women in agricultural production, where they contribute over 80% of the labor force. Prof. Kwon-Ndung highlighted the benefits thus:

Financial empowerment to earn enough money from the soil and become landowners, involvement in sustainable agricultural practices to increase agricultural production and production of enough food to achieve zero hunger.

Others are improved access to markets and entrepreneurial skills and enhanced decision-making power and social inclusion. She encouraged Akwa Ibom women to grab the opportunity with both hands and run away with it.

The National WEE policy, launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in women’s economic empowerment. NIPSS and dRPC worked for the domestication in the first cohort. FMWA birthed the policy. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, NIPSS in collaboration with dRPC, organized the first workshop where the various state commissioners attended including Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Dr. Ini Adiakpan.

Lady Gracetiti Freedom, National President of Nigeria Women in Agricultural Business Cooperative Society, advised women to join cooperative societies to access loans and grow their businesses. The event featured exhibitions of various products, including agricultural produce, groceries, finished products, and crafts, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of Akwa Ibom women.

The launch was attended by a team from the presidency, led by Hon. Gift John Bull, Presidential Aide on Community Development. This recognition underscores the significance of the Earn From Soil policy in Nigeria’s development which is in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.

As Akwa Ibom women embrace this new dawn, they are urged to take ownership of the Earn From Soil policy for WEE policy and leverage on its opportunities to transform their lives and communities. With the support of technical partners like Prof. Kwon-Ndung whose duty is to sensitize and provide expert advice and the commitment of state commissioners, the future of women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria looks brighter than ever.