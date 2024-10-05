Prof. Epiphany Azinge emerges the 14th Asagba of Asaba

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

It was a beehive of activities in Asaba, Delta State at the weekend, as Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN) was crowned the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

The Onihen of Asaba, Chief Ubaka Attoh performed the coronation ceremony in line with the traditional norms and beliefs of Asaba on Obi Azinge, a Professor of Law and former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Legal Studies, to ‘switch off’ the era of the 13th Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor Chike Edozien who joined his ancestors on February 14, 2024.

The newly crowned Azinge promised to uphold and promote the Tradition and culture of the people at all times.

He also pledged to serve the people and promote unity and inclusivity among them, even as he insisted on encouraging the establishment of welfare development of Asaba.

The Asagba of Asaba who was born on November 13, 1957, and hails from Ugbomanta quarters, Asaba, Oshi­mili South local government area of the State, said he will “vigorously pursue the building of a new palace for the Asagba of Asaba.

He continued, “I will continue to push for the establishment of Federal University in Asaba being the capital of Delta State and also straighten all traditional authorities, and institutions in our land.

“On August 18, I was elected to fall into the shoes of my forebears as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

“Your vote was a call to serve and a clear expression of trust in my capacity to push the frontiers in engagement in our land. The expectations from me are very high, and I want to promise that I will never betray your trust and I will never disappoint the people of Asaba”.

The Asagba of Asaba, however, described the late Obi Edozien as a matchless, pragmatic King whose reign benefited the people, and I wish he lived forever.

While applauding the children of the late King, for the way and manner they conducted themselves during and after their father’s burial, Azinge said their father was a “father figure to us all and I learned a lot from him, though he has joined the train of our legends, his blessings will continue to pour on us”.

