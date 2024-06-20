Productivity Day: FG harps on commitment to efficiency, creativity, innovation to boost output

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Productivity Day, the Director-General of National Productivity Centre (APC) Dr Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha has urged Nigerians to be committed to efficiency, creativity and innovation in order to boost productivity output in the country.

Raji-Mustapha who stated this in commemoration of the World Productivity Day, a special day that focuses on improving on how workers live, emphasised the importance of efficiency, creativty and innovation in all aspects of work and life.

According to him, “Today’s rapidly evolving world requires the ability to adapt, innovate, and excel. In the face of unprecedented global challenges, this year’s World Productivity Day takes on even greater importance as the new world order underscores the need for resilience, agility, and creative problem-solving. The need to adapt to new ways of working and living has highlighted the critical role of productivity in overcoming obstacles and driving resilience and sustainability.

“World Productivity Day serves as a reminder that by embracing change and seizing opportunities, we can effectively navigate uncertainties and build a brighter future for all”.

He further said: “Productivity is not just about working harder but smarter. It encourages everyone to look at how they manage their tasks and find ways to enhance their efficiency.

“World Productivity Day is celebrated to inspire individuals and organizations to boost their productivity. It reminds us that by adopting smarter work strategies, we can improve our performance and overall well-being.

“This annual observance, therefore, serves as a platform to promote best practices, share knowledge, and inspire individuals and organizations to unlock their full potential and make a positive impact on society.

“By leveraging technology, embracing creativity, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, individuals and businesses can achieve remarkable results and drive positive change in their communities.

“Businesses are embracing digital transformation and prioritizing employee well-being to enhance productivity and drive sustainable growth. Organizations are empowering their workforce to deliver high-quality products and services, drive innovation, and stay ahead in a competitive marketplace. Individuals are also exploring various strategies to boost their productivity, maintain a healthy work-life balance, enhance their well-being, and realize their full potential.

“Governments and policymakers are playing a pivotal role in shaping the productivity landscape by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, investing in education and skills development, and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. By championing initiatives that promote productivity and drive economic development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and sustainable future. ”

He added thst: “World Productivity Day goes beyond just improving tasks; it also touches on lifestyle aspects, urging people to create impactful habits for success and fulfilment. It is a day to set new goals, appreciate our achievements, and make plans for continued growth and development. This perspective helps us realize that productivity is not merely about ticking off tasks; it is about meaningful work and life achievements, intelligent planning, and focused efforts toward our goals​​.

“Ultimately, World Productivity Day stands as a call to action for everyone to reflect on our work habits and strive for continuous improvement, encouraging us all to think creatively and push boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.

“As the nation commemorates World Productivity Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to harnessing our collective strengths, embracing change, striving for excellence, and making a positive impact on the world around us. By so doing, we can build a more productive, innovative, resilient, thriving, and inclusive society for generations to come.