Producers of Tech Hub Unilag FM, Florence Okah-Avae marks her 60th birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Mrs Florence Okah- Avae pose with her children.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Managing Director of Flow Communications Company, Lagos and Producers of Tech Hub Unilag FM, Mrs. Florence Ifechukwude Okah-Avae marked her Diamond jubilee recently in Lagos
.
The ceremony started with a Holy Communion Service at Alsaints Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos where family, friends and well-wishers gathered to give thanks and gratitude for God’s benevolence upon her for the past Sixty years.

Arc. J.O Okah- Avae husband with  the wife Mrs Florence

The celebrant Mrs. Florence Okah-Avae, poses with friends.

After that, guests moved to her residence for a get-together and reception. Guests were serenaded with “Old School ” vibes as well as Native Airs
.
Her family Church, the Good Shepherd, Apapa, Lagos was not left out as they also played host to the Celebrant to mark her birthday with a Thanksgiving Service the following Sunday.
The Celebration came to a Climax with the August-born Community Hymn Singing at the Alsaints Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos
.
The Vicar, Alsaints Church Yaba, Ven Jimi Ebiesuwa, charged the Celebrant to be anxious for nothing but always count her blessings and render thanks and praises to God.

The Celebrant Mrs Florence Okah-Avae, poses with Children.

Community Hymn singing for August’s Borns at Saints Church.

To her, it’s an opportunity to give thanks and show gratitude to God for a beautiful life of Contentment. While hoping for more fulfilling years ahead.

Wishing You a very happy birthday! held on 22/8/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

