Probe fertiliser distribution to states—Senate Deputy Chief Whip tells FG

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has urged the Federal Government to investigate the late fertiliser distribution to states by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Nwebonyi (APC—Ebonyi North) made the call on Saturday at his home town, Mbeke, Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area while distributing over 2,200bags of fertilisers to farmers across the senatorial district.

The lawmaker said the investigation should be immediate as the late distribution had negated the objective of making the input available to farmers in the 2024 farming season.

“The Senate will prevail on President Bola Tinubu to investigate those behind the delay

as the input for instance, is arriving Ebonyi when farmers are already harvesting their crops.

“The authorities saddled with distribution of fertilser and other farm inputs should do so between March and September for bumper harvest and food security in the country,” he said.

He said when farmers receive inputs on time it helps them plan there farming season well.

“The issue of fertilser distribution through intermediaries should be looked into because its inherent problems negate intended objectives.

“We just held our new yam festival which means farmers have started harvesting yams, so where are we going to use our fertilisers?

“The relevant authorities should be alive to their responsibilities because the delay is an insult to the Senate and Nigerians,” he said.

Nwebonyi urged leaders and entire Nigerians to engage in acts that would put the country in the right path to solve the numerous challenges facing it.

“God will not come from heaven to put things right as the task lies with all of us,” he said.

He thanked Tinubu for supporting farmers with agricultural incentives such as farm inputs to boost yields.

“The president donated 1,200 bags of fertliser to each of the 109 senatorial districts in the country.

“I have injected my personal funds in enhancing the wellbeing of my constituents in the area of agriculture, skills acquisition and empowerment, education, infrastructure, health among others,” he said.

The Principal Secretary to the Ebonyi Governor, Chief Mathias Adum thanked the lawmaker for the fertilser, noting that the people would always support him.

“Ebonyi will remain a reference point in agriculture in the country as its leaders are poised to serve the people.

Mrs Bridget Aleke, one of the beneficiaries, also thanked the senator for the gesture and pledged to judiciously utilize her ration.