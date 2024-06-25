Pro-Wike supporters’ protest turns bloody as one die carrying dynamite

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The statewide protest embarked by supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike across the 23 local government area of Rivers State on Tuesday turned bloody as a middle-aged man died while trying to discharge an explosive device suspected to be dynamite.

Our Correspondent reports that the incident happened in front of Presidential Hotel, Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

An eye witness revealed that the middle-aged protester carrying the dynamite got killed while trying to detonate the explosive.

“The impact was so severe that it affected some protesters near the young man. He died on the spot and the corpse was hurriedly taken away by security agents, he said.

“There was heavy traffic caused by the protesters in support of Wike against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.”

He disclosed that the protest in Obio-Akpor was led by some leaders of the area, including the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, the embattled Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, immediate past Council Chairman, George Ariolu, and others were also seen with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has condemned the incident describing it as an attempt to cause panic in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health. Dr. Adaeze Oreh called on all medical facilities in the state to detain and report anyone with traceable injury related to the explosion.

She said, “The Rivers State Government have just received information about a failed attempt to detonate an explosive at the Hotel Presidential axis of Port Harcourt by mischievous and unscrupulous individuals.

“While condemning such malicious and failed attempt to disturb the peace in the state, the Rivers State Ministry of Health hereby, call on all public and private owned medical facilities to be on the alert and look out for a young man with a traumatically dismembered upper body as this injury was sustained in the process of attempting to detonate the device.

“Such an individual and his accomplices if presented at any of the facilities should be immediately detained and reported to the Commissioner of Police Rivers State and the Rivers State Ministry of Health.