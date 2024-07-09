Pro-Wike Rivers lawmakers passes Education Amendment Bill

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Faction of the Tenth Rivers State House led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has passed a bill to amend the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Law No. 1 of 2005.

The bill was passed by the 27 embattled lawmakers loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during their 2nd Legislative Sitting of the Second Session of the assembly, on Tuesday.

The amendment sought to transform and modernize the education state’s sector, addressing contemporary demands and requirements, and paving the way for improved educational outcomes in the state.

Contributing to the debate on the Report of the House Committee on Education, Members expressed their support for the Bill, stating that the school should be returned to the government for better management. They added that the school is now well positioned to cater for the educational needs of the girl – child in Asari Toru Local Government Area and beyond

Commenting on the Report, the Speaker, Amaewhule, commended the sponsor of the Bill, Tekenari Granville, stating that the intendment of the Bill is laudable, because it simply seeks to take the Kalabari Girls High School, Buguma from the church that it was erroneously ceded to and return it to the government for effective management.

Amaewhule added that the essence of the Bill is to empower the State government to take over the administration of the school to make it serve the purpose for which it was built.

Thereafter, in line with its rules, the House resolved into Committee of the whole and gave further consideration to the clauses of the Bill before reverting to Plenary to pass the Bill.