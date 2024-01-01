Pro-Fubara lawmaker, Ehie resigns as Speaker/members of Rivers Assembly

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly over the weekend took yet another dimension as the embattled factional Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, announced his resignation as a member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

Edison Ehie who represented Ahoada East Constituency 2 at the 9th and 10th Rivers Assembly also resigned as speaker of the group of lawmakers loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The resignation of the former assembly member was contained in a letter dated 29th December 2023 cited by our Correspondent and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The Lawmaker, in the letter which was also copied to Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, did not give any reason for his resignation.

The reads in part, “This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to appreciate my colleagues and the people of my constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently,” the letter read.”

He however thanked his colleagues and constituents for the privilege of serving (with) them.

Recall that a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and headed by Justice Danagogo, had last month, December, 2023 recognized Edison Ehie as the authentic Speaker of the Assembly.

Few days later, President Bola Tinubu in one of the eighth points peace truce struck between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, ordered the governor to recognize the Factional Speaker loyal to the minister, Martin Amaehwule as the authentic Speaker of the assembly.

The presidential order among other points contained in the agreement are still eliciting reactions from Rivers people, even though the governor has assured that he would implement the agreement.