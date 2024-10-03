Pro Fubara Assembly backs conduct of LG election

•Endorses RSG’s 2025/2027 MTEF

The Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has ordered that the 5th October 2024 Local Government Election should be conducted in adherence to the rule of law and subsisting judgments that enabled the exercise.

The Assembly, led by Victor Oko-Jumbo as Speaker also aligned itself with the position of the Executive Arm of Government and State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in ensuring that a proper constitution of duly elected political leadership at the local government level is a reality in the State.

The House issued the order during plenary at its regular sitting at the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly, Auditorium of the Administrative Block, Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo said Nigeria is guided by the 1999 Constitution, and as stipulated in Section 13, all government bodies, officials and private individuals must adhere to and implement the prevailing principles enshrined therein.

The Speaker stated that: “On the 11th day of July, 2024, the Supreme Court in suit No. SC/ CV/ 343/2024 delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Councils.

“In that judgment, the apex court mandated that at all times, there must be a democratically elected local government councils in place, mandating all 36 states to comply.”

Rt Hon Oko-Jumbo also made reference to the judgment delivered by Justice I. P. C. Igwe on the 4th day of September 2024 in the Suit No. PHC/ 2696/CS/2024, wherein it declared: “1) Mandating the Rivers State Government and the Executive Governor of Rivers State, whose constitutional duties as enshrined in the Section 7:1 of the 1999 constitution and in line with the Supreme Court judgment of the 11th day of July 2024, to ensure and make adequate provisions for the conduct of the election into the local Government Councils of Rivers State.

“2) Mandating the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to utilize in their custody the national register of voters for the year 2023 general election as compiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“3) Mandating the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Army and any other security agencies to provide adequate security and ensure the maintenance of peace, law and order during and after the elections on the 5th day of October, 2024.”

Rt Hon. Oko-Jumbo, however, noted with delight that the Rivers State Government, which is deeply rooted in the adherence to the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution, has kick-started all mandatory processes towards the conduct of the Local Government elections as slated for the 5th day of October, 2024.

“In view of the above, and as upholders of the rule of law, the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, aligns itself in totality with the rule of law and judgment of both the apex court and the most recent order given by Justice I.P.C. Igwe of the High Court of Rivers State on the 4th day of September, 2024.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly further orders that the Rivers State Government and the Executive Governor must conduct elections into the local Government Councils on the 5th day of October 2024 in compliance with the rule of law and judgment of the courts.”

Rt Hon Oko-Jumbo, therefore, called on all residents in the State, and indeed, the general public to come out enmasse on the 5th of October 2024 to perform their civic duties and vote for the candidates of their choice.

The House also received, debated and approved, as a working document, the 2025/2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) sent to it by the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The MTEF document that was sent to them alongside a letter from Governor Fubara, outlined three-year forecasts of economic growth, revenue, expenditure, fiscal policy objectives, resource allocation, management of risks and uncertainties as envisaged by the Executive arm of Government.

In the letter, the Speaker, Rt Hon Oko-Jumbo, said Governor Fubara had requested their kind consideration of the details of the MTEF and give it legislative endorsement.

The letter read: “Request For Consideration and Approval Of Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, 2025-2027.

“It is my pleasure to forward the Medium-Term Expenditure 2025-2027 for the consideration and approval of the Rivers State House of Assembly in terms of the Rivers State Fiscal Responsibility Law, No 8 2010.

“The document contains the Economic and Fiscal Updates (EFU), the Fiscal Strategic Paper (FSP), and the Budget Policy Statement of the Rivers State Government for the period of 2025-2027.

“As customary, the 2025 Rivers State Government Budget is anchored on the economic outlook predictions, and assumptions on the nation’s oil production rates and price benchmark, exchange rate and the state’s fiscal policy direction as detailed in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, which is here attached.”

After intense debate, and careful consideration of the embedded details, projected recurrent revenues, recurrent expenditures, capital receipts, reserves with no new loan collection articipated except financing already existing loan, the House adopted the proposal.

Rt Hon Oko-Jumbo directed the Clerk to convey the resolution of the House to Governor Fubara before adjoining sitting to the 9th October, 2024.