Prioritize fundamental needs to address minimum wage review, expert urges government

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Chairman Osun chapter, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Pharm Kamarudeen Bankole, on Sunday urged both the federal and the state governments to prioritize citizen’s fundamental needs.

Bankole added that the move is necessary as means of tackling the need for a review of the minimum wage by the organized labour leaders in the country.

Speaking with our correspondent via a phone conversation, Bankole said, private sector is the largest employer of labour and dominated by small scale business, stressing that the urge for salary increment will reduce once the government provides fundamentals like, health care, education, housing among others.

He said, “personally I don’t believe in salary increment, the fundamentals like health care system, education system, housing system among others should be addressed by the government, when all this things are address the urge form increment will reduce.

“For instance if the government schools are doing perfectly well I don’t see any need for me to enroll my kids in private institution, and with this I’ll spend less.”

He further added that the recent call by the Nigeria labour congress,NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC, at the South West zonal public hearing held in Lagos to peg the new minimum wage at N794,000 and N497,000 respectively is not feasible.

His words, “Small scale industries like ours, minimum wage of about half a million is not feasible, and we are the largest employer of labor. Even some employers are not realizing such amount monthly, but in reality except few private organizations like banks, communication firms and oil companies, I can’t think of any other private organizations that can afford.

“This figures are not feasible for most private organizations and I really doubt if the federal government can implement it too.

“With the economic situation in Nigeria all stakeholders must sit down and figure a way out, it’s not just about pushing a figure out there and think people should just follow whether at the public or private sector.

“The truth is that we know everybody needs a salary they can take them home as an employee, but the reality on ground is that most private organizations are small scale business and you have to get what you are paying from what is you are earning.

“Whether you employ two people or you employ more than that, the most important thing is that any agreement you have with your employees must be fulfilled at the end of the month, either you make profit or not.”