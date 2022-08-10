Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade celebrates, as friends, well wishers were hosted in a special Luncheon to mark her birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Lady Omotude Oredipe ; Editor- in -Chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa ; the celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr) folashade Omotade; Sir Ayotunde  Oredipe; during the birthday celebration of  Princess (Dr) Folasade Omotade held in Lagos... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R …Hajia Laraba Ibrahim; the celebrate business woman Princess (Dr) Abiodun folashade Omotade and CEO Signal Fabrics Labake Adeola.

L-r… Editor- in -Chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa ; the Celebrate  business woman  Princess (Dr) folashade Omotade and  former General Manager Zenith Bank Olubukola Latunji.

L-r …Former General  Manager Zenith Bank Olubukola Latunji. her husband  Mr Jide Agbabiaka  and Hajia Tai Elemosho  (Montai).

L-r…CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited  Mr  Sijibomi Ogundele;  the celebrate  business woman  Princess (Dr) folashade Omotade and  Hajia Tai Elemosho  (Montai).

L-r… Mrs Bose Adeboye; Mama Pere Albert ; Princess (Dr) folashade Omotade; Yeye Mojisola Olusoga and Mrs Modupe Jemibewo , during the birthday celebration Princess (Dr) folasade Omotade held at banner Island in Lagos.

Princess (Dr) Abiodun  Folashade  Omotade ( 2nd Left) pose with friends  during her birthday in Lagos … 7/8/ 2022 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7525 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ,Sanwo-Olu, others at Daisy Danjuma…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 9, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 8, 2022

APWEN Mentoring / career fair for young engineers held in…

1 of 198