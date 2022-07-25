Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Princess Abah Falawiyo Award winning Fashion designer celebrates her 80 years birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Former President Olusegun Obasanjo ,the Celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo; Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife  Dr Ibijoke Sanwolu , Son of the celebrant  Mr Segun Awolowo during the 80th Birthday Celebration of Princess Abah Folawiyo in Lagos on 22/7/2022 ...PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
32
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Wife of the former President, Chief  Mrs Bola Obasanjo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian Businessman Babatune Folawiyo ; the celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo; Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife  Dr Ibijoke Sanwolu  , Former Governor of Ogun State  Olusegun Osoba ,  Son of the celebrant  Mr Segun Awolowo .

The  celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo and  his Son Segun Awolowo pose with Family Members.

L-r… Mrs Bola  Awolowo, Ogun State Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun; the Celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo and   Mr Segun Awolowo .

L-r… Former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr Segun Awolowo , Mother ; Princess Abah Folawiyo and  President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

L-r …Princess Abah Folawiyo, Former Governor of Ogun State Otunba (Engr) Gbenga Daniel and  Former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa.

L-r…Business woman and Philanthropist  Apostle Folorunso Alakija; Former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa .Senator Annie Okonkwo and  Chairman/CEO Afri  Infrastructure Development Dr Sam Iwuajoku.

R-L… Wife of the Former Senate President Mrs.  Toyin Saraki; Former Governor of  Cross River State  Donald Duke and others.

L-r… Comrade Olawale Okuunniyi ;President GCA Energy Limited  ,Greg Uanseru; Senor Pastor of Trinity House ,Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Pro Chancellor UNILAG ,Lanre Tejuosho.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of Nigeria in the Diaspora Commission (NDIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa; the celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo and CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya.

L-r…Mr Jide Coker;  Mr. Segun Awollowo .Princess Abah Folawiyo, Executive Chairman BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu and  Wife of the former Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki.

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited  ,Greg Uanseru; former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr Segun Awolowo and    President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

L-r… Former First Lady of Akwa Ibom Mrs Ekattee Unomma Godswill Akpabio; wife of APC  Presidential Candidate Senator Oluremi Tinubu ; Princess Abah Folawiyo and  CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya.

L-r…Chief Mike Umeh; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group, Chief (Dr.) Chidi Anyaegbu;  former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)  Mr Segun Awolowo and  President GCA Energy Limited  ,Greg Uanseru.

L-r… Former Chairman Defunct Afribank Nigeria Plc  ,John Edozien ;Former Foreign Minister of Nigeria Senator Ike Nwachukwu and  Joint Chief Medical Director Eko Hospital (EkoCorp ,Plc) Dr Bayo Kuku .

L-r… Ogun State Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun; Former Senator Florence ita-Giwa; the Celebrant Princess Abah Folawiyo; Apostle Folasade Alakija , Minister of industry trade and investment ;Otunba Niyi Adebayo his wife Mrs Angela Adebayo , during the 80th birthday celebration of Princess Abah Folawiyo Award Winning Fashion Designer  in Lagos on 22/7/2022…. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7373 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5, City Walk Healing streams…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 25, 2022

Press Conference on Introduction of New Leadership of…

Annual General Meeting of NIEEE Lagos Chapter Chairman , New…

1 of 193