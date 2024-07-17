Prince Henry Odukomaiya @90, Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

The Celebrate ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya his wife Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya ,during his 90th years birthday and Thanksgiving held at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos.

The Celebrant ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya his wife Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya; behind is Chief John Odeyemi and Chief (Mrs.) Grace Odukomaiya .

The celebrant ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya his wife Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya; behind , Executive Secretary at Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria. Mr Feyi Smith ; Former, Personal Manager Champion Newspapers Limited; Mrs Ijeoma Enekwa.

L-r … Mrs. Lidia Odukomaiya; Chief (Mrs.) Grace Odukomaiya ; and Mrs Tolu Adeyemi, during the 90th years birthday and Thanksgiving of Prince Henry Odukomaiya held at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos on 14/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

