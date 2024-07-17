Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Prince Henry Odukomaiya @90, Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Chief (Mrs.) Grace Odukomaiya ‘  Former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc ,Chief Olusegun Osunkeye;  the Celebrate, Prince Henry Odukomaiya ;daughter in-Law Mrs Odukomaiya,wife Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya,   during his 90th years birthday and Thanksgiving  of Prince Henry Odukomaiya held at  Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral  in Lagos on 14/7/2024...  PHOTO:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The  Celebrate ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya     his wife  Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya ,during his 90th years birthday and Thanksgiving held at  Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral  in Lagos.

The  Celebrant ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya    his wife  Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya; behind is Chief John Odeyemi  and Chief (Mrs.) Grace Odukomaiya .

The  celebrant ,First Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited Prince Henry Odukomaiya    his wife  Mrs Lidia Odukomaiya; behind , Executive Secretary at Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.  Mr Feyi Smith ; Former,  Personal Manager Champion Newspapers Limited; Mrs Ijeoma Enekwa.

L-r … Mrs. Lidia Odukomaiya; Chief (Mrs.) Grace Odukomaiya ; and Mrs Tolu Adeyemi, during the  90th years birthday and Thanksgiving  of Prince Henry Odukomaiya held at  Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral  in Lagos on 14/7/2024… PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11499 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerians should be patient with the present Administration…

Aremo Olusegun Osoba @ 85 book presentation held in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 16, 2024

Young Men’s Christian Association, Archbishop Vining…

1 of 485