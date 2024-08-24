Prime Atlantic Safety Services Hosts ITF HSE Workshop to Enhance Artisanal Safety Skills

Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS) Training Centre welcomed participants for the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Train-the-Trainer Workshop, designed to empower Industrial Training Fund (ITF) safety officers with the expertise required to drive the safety component of the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) program. The three-day workshop, from August 16th to 18th, 2024, signifies a pivotal step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of artisans across Nigeria.

The workshop, approved by ITF Director General/Chief Executive Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, underscores the ITF’s dedication to the success of the SUPA program. By selecting PASS’s state-of-the-art facility in Ogere, Ogun State, for this crucial training, Dr. Ogun has demonstrated his commitment to fostering a safety culture within Nigeria’s artisanal professions.

The opening ceremony was marked by the presence of key figures from both PASS and ITF. Leading the PASS management team was Managing Director Folake Soyonwo, who expressed her gratitude to the ITF leadership for entrusting their facility with this significant training program. “We are honoured to host this workshop and contribute to the SUPA program’s mission of enhancing safety standards among Nigerian artisans. The trust placed in our facility by the ITF is a testament to our commitment to excellence in safety training,” Soyonwo remarked.

Representing the ITF, the Director of Business Training Development, Fulera Bature-Dikki, applauded the decision to conduct the training at PASS. Speaking on behalf of Dr. Ogun, she emphasised the critical role that safety plays in the lives of artisans, highlighting the importance of acquiring the necessary HSE knowledge and skills.

“The success of the SUPA program hinges on our ability to instil a deep understanding of safety practices in our artisans. This workshop is a key element in that mission, and I am confident that our participants will leave here better equipped to drive the safety agenda forward,” Bature-Dikki stated.

The workshop brought together 43 ITF participants, including Deputy Directors, Training Development Officers II, and other key officials, all playing crucial roles in implementing the SUPA program. The training was focused on experiential learning, ensuring that participants understood safety principles and could apply them effectively in their respective roles.

Through this program, the ITF aims to cultivate a safety-first mindset among artisans, thereby safeguarding their well-being and ensuring sustainable practices within their professions. By equipping their officers with advanced HSE training, they aim to reinforce the safety framework of the SUPA program, ultimately benefiting the artisans and the communities they serve. The collaboration between ITF and PASS is seen as a strategic move to achieve these objectives, with both organisations committed to continuous improvement in the safety sector.

About Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS):

Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS) is a leading provider of health, safety, and environment training in Nigeria. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced professionals, PASS is dedicated to delivering world-class training that enhances safety standards across various industries.

About Industrial Training Fund (ITF):

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is a key agency in Nigeria responsible for the development of a skilled workforce. Through various training programs, including the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) program, ITF aims to elevate Nigerian artisans’ technical and safety standards, contributing to the nation’s economic growth.