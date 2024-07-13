Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on school building collapse in Nigeria confirmed

The prophecy of the founder and leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele which revealed that there would be school building collapse in Nigeria has been fulfilled.

The prophecy of the Servant of the Most High God was contained in his recently launched prophetic book, Warnings to the Nations.

In the book the Servant of God made it clear that there would be building collapse in parts of Nigeria.

On Friday, a school building collapsed in Jos, the state capital, marking the fulfillment of the prophecy of Primate Ayodele.

In that incident, 17 persons have been confirmed dead and over 120 persons trapped at the Saint Academy building located in the Busa Buji community.

The Plateau State Government has stated that it is saddened over the building.

Nigerians and indeed the world are advised to take heed to the prophecies of the servant of the most high God and do the needful by listening to the voice of God.

