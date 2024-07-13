Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on school building collapse in Nigeria confirmed

Worship
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The prophecy of the founder and leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele which revealed that there would be school building collapse in Nigeria has been fulfilled.

 

The prophecy of the Servant of the Most High God was contained in his recently launched prophetic book, Warnings to the Nations.

 

In the book the Servant of God made it clear that there would be building collapse in parts of Nigeria.

 

On Friday, a school building collapsed in Jos, the state capital, marking the fulfillment of the prophecy of Primate Ayodele.

 

In that incident, 17 persons have been confirmed dead and over 120 persons trapped at the Saint Academy building located in the Busa Buji community.

 

The Plateau State Government has stated that it is saddened over the building.

 

Nigerians and indeed the world are advised to take heed to the prophecies of the servant of the most high God and do the needful by listening to the voice of God.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11473 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Kidnap of Ex-Ekiti Deputy Vice Chancellor foretold by…

How Primate Ayodele warned Ruto against imminent disaster,…

US Politics: I foresee trouble in both Democrats,…

Hijrah 1446: NNPP Chieftain felicitates Muslim Ummah on New…

1 of 129