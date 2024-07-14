Primate Ayodele: The prophet who foretold assassination attempt on Trump

The Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder and Leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church over the years has become the mouthpiece of God not just in Nigeria but the world over.

He is bold and he is always accurate in is prophecies; he looks at you straight in your eyes and tells you what God said he should say about you without minding whose ox is gored.

Also the fulfillments of his prophecies are indicative of the fact that God can still speak to the people on earth through his chosen prophets as of old.

Many still wonder how he gets his prophecies, but whom God calls, he empowers. Since getting close to the Prophet of God and listening to him, I have every conviction that the he is truly a man called by God.

Primate Ayodele has done several prophecies, there are details of his prophecies; he doesn’t give prophecy like the other so called prophets. These prophets, some of them will write their prophecies on the paper, but his own you will see him delivering his prophecies by heart; the world has not really understood how he gets his prophecies and get them correct.

He said it that there will be political tension in the United States. Part of the political tension was the arrest of Ex-President Trump.

Of course, in 2023 the Servant of the Most High God, Primate Ayodele, said it that there will be calamity in the United States, even as the country needs to be very careful and watchful to avert shooting and assassination or death of a onetime president, so what he said has come to pass with the assassination attempt on a onetime president of United States, Donald Trump on Saturday, during a rally.

And also he was the prophet who said lets us pray that Africa will not experience revolution and true to what he said through Kenya, Africa is witnessing revolution in that part of the continent.

He prophesied about the Emir Sanusi’s palace fire incident. In not quite distant time the mouthpiece of God, Primate Ayodele, warned against kidnapping of a prominent Oba, Emir, and or setting their palaces ablaze. Many doubted and neglected this warning without taking proactive measures to either safeguard their lives or palaces.

In a video that has gone viral, Servant of the Most High God, Primate Ayodele, was seen given warnings of events that were going to occur in Nigeria. He did not complete his warning without asking those involved to pray and be vigilant.

In that video he said, “Let’s pray against the death of a king in Yoruba land, let’s pray against the death of an Emir, let’s also pray against kidnapping of any Oba or any Emir or set the palace of any King or Emir ablaze. And let us watch out for religious crises.”

It was a big shock to many when on Saturday, July 13, 2024, the news filtered in that the palace of the Palace of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has been gutted by fire.

According to Thisday Live, “The affected palace located at Kofar Kudu or Gidan Rumfa built by Emir Muhammadu Rumfa in 1463, is regarded as the most popular courts used by the previous Emirs.

List of his fulfill prophecies is endless, the school building collapse, the Kidnapping of Ex-Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, among other very recent prophecies are are indicative of the sagacity and forthrightness of this rare gift to mankind, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng