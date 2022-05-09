Champion Newspapers Limited
Pride women Conference, 6th Edition held in Lagos

L-r... Chairperson at the Occasion ,Olatowun  Candidle-Johnson ,Founder GAIA AFRICA; Publisher Pride Magazine . Nze Charles Anyiam Osigwe ; Consul General of Ghana in Nigeria  Her Excellency Haija Samata Gifty Bukari ; one of the  Speakers   Ijeoma Uddoh ,Convener of the pride women conference Ijeoma Aayiam –Osigwe during the  6th Pride women Conference on’’ getting a Handle on your life’s  trajectory ; Steps  to take, Pitfalls to Avoid ‘’held at NIIA on 6/5/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Co-founder of Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative , Dr Honest Anaba; Remote Work Specialist Nosa Aigbe ; Chairperson at the Occasion ,Olatowun Candidle-Johnson ,Founder GAIA AFRICA; Publisher Pride Magazine . Nze Charles Anyiam Osigwe ; Consul General of Ghana in Nigeria Her Excellency Haija Samata Gifty Bukari ; founder of Shecluded , Ijeoma Uddoh ,Convener of the pride women conference Ijeoma Aayiam –Osigwe; during the 6th Pride women Conference on’’ getting a Handle on your life’s trajectory ; Steps to take, Pitfalls to Avoid ‘’held at NIIA on 6/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka ;Convener of the pride women conference Ijeoma Aayiam –Osigwe  and  one of the Guest Speaker  Uri Ngozichukwu.

Cross Section of the guest  during the  6th Pride women Conference on’’ getting a Handle on your life’s  trajectory ; Steps  to take, Pitfalls to Avoid ‘’held at NIIA.

Cross Section of the Participants ,  during the  6th Pride women Conference on’’ getting a Handle on your life’s  trajectory ; Steps  to take, Pitfalls to Avoid ‘’held at NIIA on 6/5/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

