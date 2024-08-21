Prices of beans, tomatoes, new yams drop in Abia, Imo – NAN survey

The prices of some staple foods, such as beans, tomatoes, onions and new yams, have recorded significant drop in major markets in Abia and Imo, largely attributable to the harvest season.

A survey carried out by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the markets within Owerri metropolis showed that the price of a paint bucket of beans came down from N10,000 to N8,000 and N7,500, depending on the type.

With new yam now flooding the market, its price also dropped significantly with a big tuber, which sold for N7,000 last month, now going for N4,000.

The medium size, which was sold at N5,000, has also come down to between N3,000 and N2,500.

A bucket of tomatoes, sold for N15,000, came down to N8,000.

However, the price of garri has continued to soar as a bag, which was sold at N40,000 last year, still sells for as high as N68,000.

Also, a small bucket of the commodity, which was sold for N2,500 now goes for N3500.

Garri sellers blamed the continued price hike on the cost of transportation.

The price of rice has also remained high as a 50-kg of foreign brand sells for N90,000.

The 50-kg of local brand, often referred to as “local foreign”, still goes for between N70,000 and N75,000.

Also in Umuahia, the Abia capital, there is a slight reduction in the price of red pepper.

A basket of the commodity goes for between N65,000 and N70,000 as against 95,000 and N100,000 a few months ago.

A dealer, Mrs Ezinne Okafor, attributed the price decrease to the new harvest season.

“Competition has forced the price down a little because Ogoja and Ngwa pepper are now in the market, unlike when it was only Nsukka pepper, which cost N100,000 per basket barely one month ago.

“New tomatoes from Gboko in Benue are also in the market now and have contributed to the price decrease,” Okafor said.

However, the prices of other staple food items have yet to drop, the harvest season, notwithstanding.

According to a survey carried out at the Ubani Ultra-Modern Market, near Umuahia, a bag of 50-kg of rice (local foreign) now goes for between N80,000 and N85,000 as against N65,000 and N70,000 a few months ago.

A 75-kg bag of iron beans also sells between N180,000 and N210,000 (depending on the type), as against N120,000 and N140,000 some months ago.

Also, a 75-kg bag of garri currently goes for between N88,000 and N90,000 as against N85,000 and N87,000 between March and April.

Similarly, a 75-kg bag of sweet potatoes now costs N75,000 as against N50,000 about five months ago.

A bag of onions now sells for N120,000 as against N85,000 and N90,000 around March.

A trader, Mr. Musa Yinusa, predicted that the price of onions would still go up to about N150,000 by December, going by the market trend.

Yinusa, who sells potatoes and onions, attributed the rising prices of foodstuffs to high cost of transportation and insecurity in the north, where the commodities are cultivated.

According to him, farmers in the north can no longer go to farm because of the attacks by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents, leading to food shortage.

A basket of round seed tomatoes now sells for N126,000, while that of Gboko tomatoes costs N70,000, as against N100,000 and N65,000 about five months ago.

However, the prices of other items like eggs, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato pastes have continued to soar.

A crate of eggs costs between N4,800 and N5000 as against N3,9000 and N4,200 about five months ago.

A 25-litre vegetable oil costs N55,000, 5-litre goes for N11,000, while a carton of tomato paste sells between N7000 and N7,200.

Okafor also blamed the hike in the price of eggs on the high cost of poultry feeds.

A bag of crayfish now sells between N180,000 and M200,000 as against N140,000 and N160,000 around April.

A crayfish seller at Isi Gate Market, Umuahia, Mrs. Ugonne Chikamnayo, also blamed the price increase on the high cost of transportation.

“Early last year, a bag of crayfish sold between N60,000 and N70,000, but later rose to N80,000 and N90,000 between November and December.

“The commodity comes from Oron in Akwa Ibom, but the processes involved, including paying those frying it and other costs, force the price up,” she said.

In Aba, the commercial hub of Abia, food stuff sellers at the New Market (Ahia Ohuru), said the prices of yam, potato, onions and tomatoes have slightly dropped due to the harvest season.

Some of the traders told NAN that the rising fuel price and transport fares have made it difficult for the residents to feel the price drop.

A yam seller, Mr. Daniel Njoku, said that a tuber of yam that was sold at N4,000 last two weeks is now N3,500.

Njoku attributed the price decrease to the new yams from the north and other agrarian communities in the South-East.

He envisaged that the price of yam would continue to come down due to the harvest season.

He, however, said that cost of transportation was still high, hence might have adverse effect on the prices of foodstuffs.

Another trader, Mr. Abbas Sani, who sells potato and onions, told NAN that the prices of foodstuffs had dropped drastically in north compared to the east.

Sani said that a bag of potato, which cost N75,000 last weeks, is now N60,000.

He said that a basket of onions, sold for N115,000 a fortnight ago, goes for N100,000.

He, however, said that the price of old onions still remained at N130,000 per basket.

A tomato seller, Mrs. Ozioma Mbah, said she used to buy a basket of Cameroon tomatoes, brought through Calabar axis, at N35,000.

She, however, said that with the Gboko tomatoes now in the market, the price of Cameroon tomatoes crashed to N22,000.

“As at today, Gboko tomatoes cost N27,000,” Mbah said, adding that to transport the commodity from the north to Aba cost N10,000 per basket.

She feared that the cost of transportation might still go up next week due to the continued fuel price hike.