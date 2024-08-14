Press Week: Rivers govt emphasize on robust Media Relations to boost governance

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has pledged robust relations with the media as a way to boost governance in the state.

Governor Fubara who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) 2024 Press Week in Port Harcourt, said the press is crucial for effective governance and delivery of democratic dividends.

Governor Fubara, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, reiterated that his administration sees the media as key partners to transform and mobilise the citizenry for a better polity.

Sir. Fubara observed that though the media promotes freedom and rights of citizens, there is need for responsible journalism to sustain the country’s fledgling democracy.

In his words,” you have to put Rivers State ahead in your agenda” and added that,” your topic of discussion brings together experts to brainstorm for the wellbeing of the society.”

He also enjoined that the workshop on the training of journalists on Casting Headlines, News Editing ,Content Creation and Blogging” should be used to advance professionalism in an era of social media proliferation.

On her part Chairman of the occasion, Dame Ibim Semenitari said the theme of the press week:” Media and Sustenance of Democracy: A New Paradigm Shift” is apt with current challenges facing the nation.

Semenitari, former State Commissioner for Information and Communications recalled that the media played huge role for the return of democracy in Nigeria, and therefore should preserve and sustain it through ethical and responsible journalism.

In her words,,” we must work against the proliferation of fake news, quakery and must not shy away from the key responsibility of investigative journalism.”

Worried over current trends, Semenitari cautioned journalists to be alert on their watchdog role.

Earlier, Royal Father of the day, Eze Ejike Wali traditional head of Mgbuesilaru community hailed the NUJ for reviving its press week activities after many years.

Represented by Chief Vincent Nwanwa, the Mgbuesilaru monarch stressed need for synergy between the NUJ and the state government as path to good governance and development.

Deputy National President of NUJ Zone F, Comrade Opaka Dokubo said one of the benefits of the press week is to create camaraderie among media practitioners.

Dokubo who thanked Rivers State governor for support to the media, as against the past administration, said the posture of Fubara’s administration promises a better future for the media and governance in Rivers State.

In his address, State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley said the celebrations provides time for stocktaking and review of activities of media practitioners across the state.

While appreciating the state government for its support to this year’s event, the Rivers State NUJ Chairman made plea for more support especially for the renovation of the secretariat and other facilities needed for effective operations of journalists in the state.

Speaking on the theme of the press week,” Media and Sustenance of Democracy: A New Paradigm Shift” Dr. Williams Wodi said the role of the media has continued to evolve globally with current economic realities.

Dr. Wodi, a former Head of Public Relations Unit in the University of Port Harcourt opined that these evolving media climate challenges journalists to ensure that democracy is sustained across different climes.

The media expert averred that journalists need to be alive to their social responsibility, and at the same time, maintain their role to champion rights of the common people.

He opined that the position of the media as the fourth estate of the realm can only be strengthened when checks on leadership is sustained in such a manner to drive equity, and economic power.

The paradigm shift in the view of Dr. Wodi can only be achieved when there is balance between the leaders and those led, and this he maintained can be gotten by a virile media.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng