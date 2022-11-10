Press briefing on unveil of African Future Leadership Magazine held in Lagos

L-r … Editor–in–chief African Future Leadership Magazine (AFLM) Mr. Jim Rex- Lawson Moses Ekoh, Publisher/CEO (AFLM) Mr. Moses Isimenmen idiahi and Editor Mohammed Ohis Eroje.

L-r… Program facilitator (AFLM) Kenneth Enadeghe; Chairman Editorial board African Future Leadership Magazine, Cletus George; Editor–in–chief (AFLM) Mr. Jim Rex- Lawson Moses Ekoh, Publisher/CEO (AFLM) Mr. Moses Isimenmen idiahi.

L-r… Program facilitator (AFLM) Kenneth Enadeghe; Managing Editor, Vera Sam Anyagafu; Editor Mohammed Ohis Eroje; Publisher/CEO (AFLM) Mr. Moses Isimenmen idiahi; Editor –in – chief African Future Leadership Magazine (AFLM) Mr. Jim Rex- Lawson Moses Ekoh, Chairman Editorial Board African Future Leadership Magazine, Cletus George; during the Unveiling of African Future Leadership Magazine held in Lagos on 8/11./2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline