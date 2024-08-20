Champion Newspapers Limited
Press briefing on Financial Inclusion of IdeaLab at National Assembly in Abuja

From left: Marketer, Ideal Lab Agency Limited, Mr Henry Ostia; Director general/CEO Idea Lab Agency Limited, Dr. Rex Emmanuel manager Truscom limited, Mr Ibrahim Igoche and president, Lifted Grace Change Humanitarian foundation Amb Christiana Oluwatoyin during the press briefing on Financial Inclusion of IdeaLab at the National Assembly in Abuja Monday Photo:Anayo Opara.
