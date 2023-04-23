Presidential election: Withdraw your petition against Tinubu, Nnamani tells Obi

.As Obi visits Muslims in Onitsha, accuses desperate politicians of using politics to divide Nigerians

By Adekunle Adesuji and PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has asked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against the President Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join him in the task of making a new nation.

Senator Nnamani urged Obi and his supporters to align with the ebullience and conviviality welcoming Tinubu’s victory to the Office of the President of the greatest black nation on earth.

He said Obi knows he has neither spread nor national appeal to win the Presidential Election pointing out that what Obi is doing with the petition is “bad belle, petulance and demarketing.

“His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non electoral matters is to demarket the President elect and besmirch his reputation”.

Nnamani reiterated “he does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego driven , joke carried too far . His attempt to highlight on non electoral issues is trying to embarrass President elect”.

Nnamani counseled , “Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth”.

According to Nnamani “we must join the main stream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going any where. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is a common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now”.

However, The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has blamed those he described as desperate politicians of using politics to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians.

He said he has and will to belive in the oneness of Nigeria as an entity irrespective of tribe and religion.

Obi added, “I have never discriminated against anyone on basis of religion, and I will never do that.”

Addressing Muslim faithful in Onitsha, Anambra State as they marked the Sallah holiday on Sunday, the LP presidential candidate said, “Nigerians are one but once politics come on stream some desperate politicians who want to reap from where they did not sow would try to divide the citizens along tribal and religious lines.

“I’m here today to celebrate with you on this year’s occasion. Nigeria is one country. I’m one Nigerian who believes in Nigeria, and also that we are one, irrespective of tribe and religion.

“The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it’s time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaign, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well.

“You all are my brothers, and I am your brother. Today is not for politics but for celebration. I came after election because if I came during politics, people would have said it is because I am running to be president.

“No one has supported the Muslim community in Anambra like myself. This mosque was demolished at some point, but when I became governor I rebuilt it the way it is today. We see you as part of us, and I want to assure you that no one can stop you from living here and carrying out your businesses.

“I live here in Onitsha, and if there is any need to contact me, always do so. If you need me in the area of healthcare and education, feel free to call on me, because those are areas I’m very passionate about.”

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Imam of Onitsha Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulraman Imam said that Obi remained the only governor in the state, who visited members of the Muslim community at every celebration to felicitate with them.

He said, “This mosque was rebuilt by you when it was demolished years back. You visited us in Army barracks when we had problem then. All the years you were governor, you always visited us during celebrations like this, so you are not new to us.

“For the eight years you were governor, you sponsored a lot of our members to Mecca. You did all these, even though you are a Christian. That is why we say we are with you, even as a Christian.”

Also, the secretary and spokesperson of the Hausa community in Onitsha, Barr Mahmud Imam while conveying the declaration of the community to Obi stated that it has decided to support Obi, and would continue to pray that he triumph and lead Nigeria, noting that his capacity to lead is not in doubt.

“We know what you are capable of, you did it here while you were governor.

“We (Hausa community) are the highest registered voters in Odoakpu ward four here, and we voted for you, and we have no regret about that.

“We saw you during campaigns, visiting interior parts of the north, places that presidential candidates that are of northern extraction feared to go to. We are happy that you represented very well, and you vindicated us, through the messages we always sent back to our people that you were the best for the position.”

Obi donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles and packs of soft drinks to them and prayed Allah to accept their fasting and sacrifices and grant them good life.

Meanwhile, The Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has congratulated Muslim Ummah in the country for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, urging them to pray and work for the success of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bamidele in a statement issued by his media office averred that making the incoming government successful, prosperous and peaceful is dear to all Nigerians, bearing in mind the President-elect’s incurable commitment to making the nation great, saying he needed the contributions of all citizens to succeed in this tasking assignment.

Senator Bamidele, who doubles as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said this in a statement, on Friday, felicitating Muslims adherents on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The federal lawmaker, urged Nigerians to hope for the best as the incoming administration is determined to renew their hope through the implementation of time-tested socio-economic policies capable of transforming their living conditions.

The statement reads; ” I celebrate with my muslim brothers and sisters for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

” As we are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, I use this opportunity to call on muslims in Nigeria to continue to practice and promote the act of taking care of the vulnerable and less privileged people in the our society even as I urge them to continue to live in peace and unity with others in their respective communities

” I also urge us to pray for the successful handing over of power by President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.”

The APC chieftain, saluted the Muslim faithful for their resilience and selfless efforts during the holy month, urging them to replicate the piety imbibed during the period in governance and personal lives for the nation to be redirected to the path of sanity.

Bamidele said; “Let me on behalf of my colleagues congratulate our Muslim Ummah all over the country for the successful ending of the 30 days Ramadan season, when a lot of sacrifices were made for spiritual rejuvenation and rebirth.

“Just as you had individually sought holiness and closeness to Allah, you must collectively think about our dear nation and its success.

“This makes it imperative for all of us to bury our political, religious and tribal differences and support President Muhammadu Buhari to seamlessly transfer power to the winner of the 2023 Presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nothing to gain in calling for anarchy or suspension of our democratic culture for any alternative. Atmosphere of insurrection , bloodshed and upheaval will never abate our depressed situation.

“The failure of our government connotes that common Nigerians will continue to be the ultimate losers, not necessarily the leaders”.

Also, Mr Ade Omole, a former Director of Diaspora, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says the decision of Nigerians to elect Sen. Bola Tinubu as the country’s next president is not misplaced.

He said this while reacting to the dissolution of the council in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja

The APC PCC, which was set up in September 2022, had Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as its Director-General and Mr James Faleke as Secretary.

The dissolution of the council was contained in a statement jointly signed by Lalong and Faleke.

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, made the statement public in his tweeter account early Sunday morning.

“Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated in September 2022 to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

“With the campaign council the party witnessed an unprecedented, relentless and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora were also moblised towards securing majority votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been worthy with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members, particularly the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” Lalong said.

Omole, however, expressed appreciation to Buhari and the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Director in the council.

He particularly thanked Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign period which ensured the party’s success at the polls.

He noted that the council could not had recorded the achievements it recorded without Buhari’s commitment, forthrightness and outstanding leadership style.

Omole explained that the dissolution of the council was in the best interest of the party and its stakeholders.

He added that it was also to refocus its members towards the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu and his incoming administration.

He said as the transition process gained momentum and the day of the inauguration drew closer, all hands must be on deck to ensure that everything went on smoothly.

“As we work towards the Renewed Hope era with the incoming government of Tinubu, we have to remain focused on delivering on our campaign promises to Nigerians,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that with Tinubu as the country’s 16th democratically elected president, their future was guaranteed.