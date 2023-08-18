Presidential Election Tribunal: Diaspora group cautions judiciary against verdict capable of distablising the nation

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa (DADA), has cautioned the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) not deliver judgement that will set the country ablaze .

Spokesman of the Diaspora Group , Mr.

Great Imo Jonathan, while speaking behalf of the group during World Press Conference said that Judiciary is the only institution that has all that it takes to save this country from the threat of implosion.

Jonathan and other members of the Diaspora Action For Democracy in Nigeria who believe in the slogan ” All eyes on the judiciary ” claimed that Nigerians know the persons they voted for in the last election.

The group had earlier sent its own petitions to relevant quarters demanding for justice for Nigerians.

They are are; Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, National Judicial Council and President of the Court of Appeal.

The group said, ” The Judiciary is the only institution that has all that it takes to save this country from the threat of implosion. All eyes have been on the judiciary because of Nigeria’s respect for the law. It does not mean that the members of the Presidential Election Tribunal are in a better position in this case to tell Nigerians the person who won the presidential election.

“Nigerians do not wait for any court to tell them the winner of any election. It is the electorate that should tell the court so because they know more than the court whom they voted to be their President. But since it is the prerogative of the court to ensure that truth and justice prevail each time they are disputed, to make room for peace and harmony, the court has been given enough evidence to prove the real winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“Arising from our discussions with a wide array of Nigerians is the fear that the judiciary needs to be cautious because if their verdict fails to satisfy the requirements of justice it may detonate the youth’s simmering anger and set the country ablaze.”

Speaking on political crisis in Niger Republic , the group cautioned Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to apply diplomacy and dialogu instead of military action in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic.

Spokesperson of DADA, said that the people of Niger Republic should be allowed through their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government, without necessarily applying military action.

He argued that diplomacy and dialogue would result in peaceful resolutions of the crisis in the country while military action would definitely result in wasting of blood of citizens of Niger and indeed other Africans, as the war would certainly spill over to neighboring countries.