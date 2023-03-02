Presidential Election: INEC presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Wednesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the presidential election results collation.

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.

Meanwhile, The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the nation’s democracy has recorded another major victory, following the emergence of his predecessor and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the just concluded presidential election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a swift reaction to the announcement of presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

The Governor said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.’’

Congratulating the President-elect, Sanwo-Olu said he is confident that Asiwaju Tinubu would work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability are hallmarks of development.

‘‘I congratulate my leader, mentor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement. Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better in all the areas for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Tinubu, Lagos Governor added, will be leading Africa’s biggest democracy and set great example for Africans aspiring to lead countries and cities on our continent.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu’s leadership style and democratic credentials will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders, who in turn will benefit immensely as they watch Nigeria navigate her ways through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development.

“Congratulations to Nigerians and all lovers of democracy,” Sanwo-Olu said

Also, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu over his victory at the Saturday’s Presidential Election.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji described Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorously fight of electoral process.

He congratulated the president-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence; who will lead and serve the country with courage as well as sagacity.

Oyebanji also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, saying that the success of the 2023 elections attested to the fact that democracy had taken a firm root in the country.

“First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory. Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.

“I have absolute confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance,” he said.

He also congratulated INEC leadership and the ruling APC, urging Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday morning, declared Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential election having scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who got 6,101 533.(NAN)

Also, Immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the just concluded presidential election.

He described Tinubu’s emergence as victory for democracy and pointer to democratic sustenance in Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability, competence and administrative acumen of the President-elect to take the country to enviable heights never known in history.

He noted that the emergence of the President-elect is a clear indication that the country is on the verge of democratic rejuvenation, insisting that Tinubu who is endowed with the required qualities of a good leader, would consolidate on the track records of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola also thanked the people of Osun, especially the 343,945 voters who came out last Saturday to cast their ballots in favour of the President-elect in the face of harassment and intimidation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sponsored thugs in the State, saying that their labour would not be in vain.

He sympathised with the families of the 15 APC members that were killed by political thugs in the buildup to the Presidential election, noting that they will not die in vain.

Oyetola also appreciated party leaders and supporters in Osun for standing by the party, assuring them that soon, the party shall return to continue from where it stopped on November 27, 2022.

Oyetola said, “Your emergence at the just-concluded Presidential Election is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless service to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course humanity.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortune of our dear country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that you will deliver good governance and build on Nigeria’s existing democratic structures.”

However, The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that Nigeria would experience more development with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect.

Lawan who made the remarks at the start of plenary on Wednesday, prayed that the country would see more, better development and progress with the leadership of Tinubu.

He also prayed that the 10th Senate would provide the kind of support that the President-elect would need for the betterment of the country.

Lawan said, “Let me invite distinguished senators, particularly the All Progressives Congress senators to attend, if possible, the ceremony for the issuance of Certificate-of-Returns to our President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu at 3 pm at the International Conference Centre.”

Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs and Senator-Elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the President-Elect, is a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

Akpabio stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, in Uyo on Wednesday, while reacting to the victory of the APC presidential candidate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

The INEC early on Wednesday declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress President-Elect, having polled a total of 8,794,726 votes.

Akpabio said the victory of the former Lagos State governor, in a keen presidential contest, is a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond

The statement partly read, “Asiwaju is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He did it before when he called the shots in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.

“The victory of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as declared this morning by the Electoral Umpire is a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

“He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed now to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs.”

The lawmaker further said May 29 would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the country as promised by the party.

“Electioneering and campaigns are all over. May 29th will mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in our Renewed Hope promise.

I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well-deserved victory of our party,” Akpabio said.

.APC dedicates Tinubu’s electoral victory to Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dedicated the electoral victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the president-elect to Nigerians.

It said this was for their courage, boundless energy, resilience and abiding love of country.

Mr Felix Morka, APC’s National Publicity Secretary stated in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu and the Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima on their electoral victory.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

He defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who pulled 6,101,533 votes at the election.

Morka thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the APC candidate, noting that the election was vigorously contested like no other in the country’s democratic history.

“Our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.

“To the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari, we deeply appreciate your remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our president-elect to run a victorious race.

“We remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our party.

“Your unparalleled programme of electoral and democratic reform provided the atmosphere conducive to the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election,’’ he stated.

Stating that Buhari’s legacy would endure, Morka commended INEC for the creditable discharge of its statutory duty to deliver a free and credible presidential election.

He applauded the armed forces and other security agencies for their vigilance and for keeping the peace and maintaining law and order during the election.

“We are equally thankful to local and international election observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.

“We congratulate all candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country,’’ he also stated.

The APC scribe commended all political parties and their supporters for the engaging contest.

He urged them to join hands with Tinubu to work for the utmost good and benefit of Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious, age or gender difference.

“We have confidence that our president-elect would mobilise all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security and prosperity,’’ Morka stressed.