Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Tinubu’s road infrastructure revolution on course, directs release of fund to tackle critical roads in all geo-political zones –Works Minister

Latest News
Works Minister (middle) during his inspection visit to the Keffi- Akwanga- Lafia-Makurdi road reconstruction project via Maraba, New Karu, Asokoro, Ado, Goran road, the Lafia By-pass and the dualization of the Makurdi- Otukpo - 9th Mile Enugu road projects on Thursday.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Minister of Works, Dr. David Umahi,  has reassured  Nigerians  that the Renewed Hope administration  of the President of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, is on course  in its  determination  to rejig the road infrastructure  “which  is a key catalyst  for  the actualization  of the needed economic growth and development of  our nation”.

A statement by Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Works, said  the  Minister  gave this indication in Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday, 25th  January 2024 during  his inspection  visit  to the Keffi- Akwanga- Lafia-Makurdi road reconstruction  project via Maraba, New Karu, Asokoro, Ado, Goran road,  the  Lafia By-pass and the dualization of the Makurdi- Otukpo – 9th Mile Enugu road projects.

He thanked  the President of Nigeria  for approving  the release  of funds  for the commencement  of work on the critical highways across  the six geo-political  zones, including  the Abuja- Kaduna- Zaria – Kano highway,  the Lagos- Ibadan expressway and the two by-pass roads at the 2nd Niger Bridge.

”So, let me use this opportunity to also thank Mr. President. Just about three days ago, he approved that work should immediately commence in many sections; in Abuja,- Kaduna,-Zaria- Kano road. It’s very good and cheering news for me. We were having some problems with funding. But Mr. President has solved that problem and directed the immediate release of funds so that the projects will continue. The same thing is applicable to the Lagos Ibadan and the 2nd Niger Bridge two bypasses. Mr. President has directed the immediate release of money for the projects. As you see me, I am rejoicing like a newborn baby.”

Speaking during the inspection visit to the Makurdi axis of the road, the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, called for support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the President’s national development plan as purposeful and progressive and with the propensity of promoting sustainable and stable national development.

He  praised  the new spirit of dedication  and  quality  service  delivery in the  Federal Ministry  of Works and expressed  hope that  Nigeria  would experience  a new dawn in  road infrastructure development  under the Renewed Hope administration.

”We are quite pleased that you are beginning the second phase of Abuja- Keffi-Lafia 9th Mile Enugu road. I’m very excited to hear that you have already incorporated the prayers we presented to you.

“We thank Mr. President for his thoughtfulness and good heart for the common masses. He’s someone who doesn’t like to see people suffer. He spends sleepless nights to ensure that we get it right at this administration.  We remain quite indebted to him.”

The Minister  of Works undertook  a driving  distance  of about 446 Km from Abuja to Enugu  through  the bad spots of Otukpo-Nsukka-Uboloafor Enugu  road and that  afforded him the opportunity  to give policy  direction to the Engineers and contractors on site on the new initiatives on scoping  and construction and on the dimensions  of Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

He also identified  areas  within the major junctions  of the  road project that require flyovers, especially  the axis after Abacha Barracks in Abuja  and the Makurdi  axis of the  road project, where  road users  experience  heavy  traffic.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1619 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Atiku slams security agencies over endless killings in…

Reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressway now to gulp…

Atiku to Tinubu: Come clean on NNPC’s $3.3bn emergency…

1 of 2,015