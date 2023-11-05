President Tinubu‘ll reposition Nigeria’s economy — APC chieftain

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said that President Bola Tinubu is capable of tackling Nigeria’s challenges, including its poor economy.

He appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience and give their support while the president works assiduously to fix the nation’s economy.

Oyintiloye, a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stated these while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He urged Nigerians, both home and abroad to have faith in the ability of the president in providing practical steps in solving series of challenges confronting the economy of the country.

The APC chieftain, who noted that the president Tinubu has the interest of Nigerians at heart, said that the president knew what the challenges were before he decided to be the president and was adequately prepared for it.

He said, “although the various economic policies by the President to put the country’s economy on the right path might seem painful, but will, at the end put smiles on the faces of the people.

“The hardship Nigerians are presently facing would soon be a thing of the past. It is true that the economy is not in good shape and Nigerians are going through a alot, finding it difficult to live a decent life.

“I believe the President knew this before he offered himself to govern the country and he is well prepared to tackle all these challenges.

“All we need to do is to continue to pray for the president, support him and be patient. There is no doubt that he is capable to fix the economy.

“President Tinubu is a man with a private sector background. He worked in the banking and oil sector and believe he will use his wealth of experience to fix things.

“The removal of fuel subsidy and the monetary policy of the president will soon put the country on the right part. There will be improved electricity, job opportunities, improved security, infrastructure development, housing provision and food security,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker in the state while congratulating the President on his victory at the supreme court, said that Tinubu will now have enough time to concentrate on governance.

He also commended the president for appointing the best hands in his team to move the nation forward.

He noted that the president has expressed commitment to his administration’s renewed hope agenda, when he expressly asked all his cabinet members to signed a performance bond during a retreat last week.