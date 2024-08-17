Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Tinubu salutes General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at 83

Latest News
Bola Tinubu
27
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Nigeria’s former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, on his 83rd birthday, today, August 17.

 

This was made known to journalists in a press release by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale.

 

General Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

 

President Tinubu saluted the former head of state on this special occasion, noting his endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and otherwise, notably the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

 

The President acknowledged the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and commended him for his services to the nation.

 

President Tinubu wished the former head of state many more years in good health.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11690 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Sanwo-Olu: We’re committed to irreversible trajectory…

How detractors failed again to destabilise our govt through…

Atiku pays tribute to IBB at 83

Ajadi laments ‘wastage’ of over N12bn on Paris Olympics…

1 of 2,382