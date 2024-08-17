President Tinubu salutes General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at 83

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Nigeria’s former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, on his 83rd birthday, today, August 17.

This was made known to journalists in a press release by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale.

General Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

President Tinubu saluted the former head of state on this special occasion, noting his endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and otherwise, notably the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

The President acknowledged the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and commended him for his services to the nation.

President Tinubu wished the former head of state many more years in good health.

