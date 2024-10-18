President Tinubu penned a beautiful tribute to late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a wonderful tribute to late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu , Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide.

According to him ‘’The late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a colossus of many parts. In sports, he was a pioneer; in business, he was ingenious and resourceful; in politics, he was astute; and in philanthropy, he was relentless.

The late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo served the nation in many official capacities. He was the founding chairman of the Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) chairman.

He also served as chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) board, founding chairman of the Nigerian National Lottery, and chairman of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.

I mourn the passing of this illustrious son of Nigeria.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was courageous, defiant of injustice, and uncompromising. He had the heart of a gladiator, resolute and indomitable.

I recall his sports exploits with the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland F.C., which he founded in 1985. Thanks to his acclaimed facility for excellence, the club won several national and international championships. He was a significant factor in Nigeria’s sports development.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was enterprising. He believed in Nigeria’s human and material abundance and fecundity, and his investments across sectors and the nation attest to this.

The late elder statesman lived a life of service. With his wealth, he served his people and the nation, providing scholarships to indigent students, building schools and hospitals, and supporting many charitable causes.

The passing of Chief Iwuanyanwu on July 25, 2024, is a massive loss to the nation. Though he lived to the advanced age of 81, his counsel and stabilising quality will be sorely missed.

I commiserate with the Iwuanyanwu family, the government, the people of Imo State, and Ndigbo Gburugburu as the burial rites of Chief Iwuanyanwu begin in a few days.

His life and remarkable accomplishments will always be remembered, and may God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.