President Tinubu mourns Nigeria’s Global Trophy-Winning Coach, Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen

Sports
President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s finest football coaches, Mr. Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen, with a heavy heart.

Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

President Tinubu celebrates the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

The President sympathizes with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State, and all those who mourn this agonizing loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed.

 

