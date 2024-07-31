President Tinubu mourns Iconic Artiste, Onyeka Onwenu

President Bola Tinubu extends his profound condolences to the family of the late Ms. Onyeka Onwenu.

Ms. Onwenu was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician.

President Tinubu mourns the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love’, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

The President recalls the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

President Tinubu celebrates the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.

The President condoles with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste and that she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.

The President states that Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.

