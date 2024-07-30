President Tinubu approves creation of Youth Secretariat in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a move to address the concerns of youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Youth Secretariat, equivalent to youth ministries in states.

This follows the earlier approval of a Women Affairs Secretariat in the FCT Administration.

FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, made the announcement at a town hall meeting in Bwari, where he urged youths not to participate in the planned nationwide strike starting August 1.

Wike had promised to take their requests to the president and secured the approval.

The Youth Secretariat will be headed by a secretary, equivalent to state commissioners.

“I have good news for you. Following your complaints, I approached the president, and Mr President has graciously approved the creation of a Youth Secretariat for the FCT.”

Wike also addressed concerns about the shortchanging of FCT in appointments at the Public Complaints Commission, assuring that the president would review the matter.

“Security is a critical priority in the renewed hope agenda. One police station each has been approved to be built in each area council.

“Also, nobody likes injustice. That was what informed my policy of spreading amenities, because when you are happy, allow your neighbour to be happy too. That is what brings peace,” Wike stated.

Wike emphasized the importance of security, announcing the approval of one police station per area council. He also highlighted his policy of spreading amenities to promote happiness and peace.

The minister convinced the youths to embrace dialogue instead of joining the protests, and they assured him they would not participate in the planned strike. Wike urged patience, stating that the economy, which was down for decades, cannot be fixed in one year.

“An economy that was down for decades cannot be fixed in one year, give us time,” Wike told the youths”

Earlier, Wike inspected the ongoing 29 km road construction in Paikon Kore Area of Gwagwalada Area Council, extracting a commitment from the contractor to complete the project by December.

