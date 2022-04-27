President that’ll provide solutions to insecurity, fragile unity, economy, is what we neediIn 2023 -Akpabio

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has stated that any Nigerian who wants to take over from President Muhamadu in 2023, must be ready to provide solutions to the three major challenges facing the nation.

Akpabio listed those challenges to include Insecurity, Fragile Unity and Economy.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday, while receiving in courtesy, the leadership of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), led by its National President, Hajia Lami Adamu Lau, in his office in Abuja.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted the Minister as saying, ” what confronts us as a nation today are; insecurity, which we believe most of it are politically motivated; fragile unity of this country, where so many separatist groups are beginning to rear their heads whether in the West, East or any where they may be, and the third; the issue of economy and how we can improve on the living standard of Nigerians and putting three square meals on the table of Nigerians.”

Akpabio stated further that anybody angling to take over from President Buhari, must be able to provide solutions to the major challenges facing the country, saying,” there would be the need for us to use our searchlight to bring out somebody that can provide answers to these three major challenges and also continue with the legacies left on ground by the president when he leaves office.”

According to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, who has been receiving calls from different quarters across the globe, that he throws his hat into the presidential ring, ” I had the privilege of running the affairs of Akwa Ibom State as their governor from 2007-2015. I want to tell you that I have the requisite experience in terms of human resource management, interms of fund management, management of social infrastructure and the management of the conscience of human beings.”

On his contributions and support for women, Akpabio stated that,” as the governor in the South south, I was the first to appoint a woman deputy governor. I was also the first governor of Akwa Ibom State to have appointed the first and second woman Chief Judges. I also made sure that women occupied very important positions in my government through appointments, apart from elective positions. At the Federal level, I nominated a woman for minister and she was so appointed.”

“I believe that women have a lot of roles to play in the society. In the past and in my current position, I have been supporting the course of women and given the opportunity in the future, I will not only carry women along, I will also make you proud, Akpabio promised, adding, ” whenever there are instabilities in any form, it is the women that bear the brunt. If we solve the problems of women, over 60 percent of Nigeria’s problems would have been solved. I want to implore you to work closely with government at all levels.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, Hajia Lami Lau, congratulated the Minister on his achievements in public offices, particularly his strong support for the society when he was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

She noted that the Society, after its successful national convention which led to the election of 15 national officers, decided to visit their supporters and leaders to thank them for their support, and that couldn’t have been completed without visiting the Minister to thank him.

According to her,”Hon. Minister, you have been supporting us since your days as a Governor. We are here to register our loyalty and support for you. Many women today, are in many places because of your support. We are grateful that an Icon who understands the terrain and women friendly Minister is heading this ministry”.

Speaking further, Lau said,”As the Governor, you supported our women through various empowerment programs, which earned you the appellation; the Most Gender Friendly Governor (GFG). You provided free and compulsory education to our children resident in the state and in an unprecedented manner; you sponsored Muslims and Christians throughout your tenure as the state Governor to the Holy lands. These are achievements that will remain evergreen in the minds of our women. We identify with you and assure you of our 100 per cent loyalty and we support you, anywhere you go”.

