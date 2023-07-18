President sympathises with parents of 2-year-old killed by stray bullet in Delta

.As Reps call for investigation, prosecution of killer officers

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of 2-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.

“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice,” President Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, the President has directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

The President charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Nigeria Police Force NPF and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA to order a discreet and forensic investigation into the shooting and killing of young Ivan Onose Omhonrina by officers of the agencies on July 13,2023 in Delta State.

This followed the adoption of a motion tilted ‘Call for investigation and prosecution of officers involved in the killing of Ivan Onose Omhonrina’ moved by Hon Josiah Uyime Idem (Akwa-Ibom, PDP) on the floor of the House at plenary.

Uyime while debating on it noted that on July 13, 2023, a two years old Ivan Onose Omhonrina, who was returning from school tragically lost his life due to a stray bullet fired by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

(NDLEA) in Asaba, Delta State, and his younger brother Eromosele Omhonrinawas also shot in one of

his eyes.

The lawmaker also noted that on April 4, 2023, a 17 years old boy, Ibuchim Ofezie, a resident of Agingi Community

of Bassa Local Government Area of Jos was killed by some police patrol operatives attached to “C”

Division of the Command, and the incident of 28bMay 2023, in which Bakare Idris Demola was shot dead by Mr.Kabiru Odejimi, a Police officer of the Nigeria Police Force NPF.

He expressed worries nothing that the reoccurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets pose significant risks

and consequences for individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole.

He told the House that it is important

that swift, immediate, and decisive action is taken to address this issue, restore the trust, protect human

rights, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Consequently, the House presided by the Deputy Speaker Hon.Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion with a overwhelmingly voice vote.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for Ivan Onose Omhonrina and other victims, who tragically lost their

lives in similar situations.

The House urged the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take over the investigation and prosecution of the

officer(s) involved in the shooting and killing of Ivan Onose Omhonrina, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Moreover, the green chamber also urge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitization programs for their officers on the appropriate use of

firearms, conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human rights.

The lawmakers mandated the Committee on Human Rights (when constituted) to ensure that the family of Onose are adequately compensated for the loss and report back within six weeks.

The presiding officer also mandated the Committee on National Security and Intelligence(when constituted) to

effectively monitor the activities of law enforcement agencies, including conducting regular evaluations, reviewing incidents, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar

occurrences and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.