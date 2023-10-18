President sacks NAHCON chairman, picks Arabi as replacement

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

The President has also directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-month pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed that the new Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2024.

Tinubu has also approved the dissolution of the Board of NAHCON.

The President expects that the new NAHCON leadership will serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an.

.Appoints new PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

The new Executive Secretary/CEO of the PTDF has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Fund.

His appointment trails the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau, to proceed on 90-days pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023.

The President has Aminu, to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office, beginning on December 26, 2023.

The President wished the new PTDF Executive Secretary / CEO well in the discharge of his duties.