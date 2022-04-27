President of South South Chambers of Commerce hails 4th Chairman of Ibibio Elders forum, Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

President of South South Chambers of Commerce, Mkpisong Dr. Okon Emah has hailed his professional colleague, Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong on occasion of his installation as the fourth chairman of Adaha Ibibio ( Ibibio Elders forum).

Emah who spoke in an exclusive chat with our correspondent at Helemah center owned by him which was venue of the inauguration, described Dr. Akpanobong as a patriotic Ibibio son who, despite his calling as a medical doctor of international rating, has not been backward in service to Ibibio his fatherland.

“He started in Ibibio Elders forum as a founding secretary general in 1985, even though he is yet to be an elder himself. So I am not surprised he has climmed the leadership rung of the forum to become its fourth chairman. I don’t jealous him because I know he has the potentials to deliver”, he said.

He charged the newly inaugurated chairman not to only create a legacy that would become a reference point to the future chairmen, but to also ensure that he takes the leadership of the forum to the fore where Ibibio and Akwa Ibom state as a whole would be a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian polity.

On the way forward, Emah who has equally given a good account of himself when it comes to service to his father land having served as a two term international president of a front line and foremost Ibibio socio-cultural organization, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio and a former commissioner, made a case for unity of Akwa Ibom people and need for them to be their brother’s keepers.

He took a very serious swipe on those Ibibio elites who have refused to speak their local language and won’t even encourage their children to do so, calling on them to learn from other ethnic groups like Ibo or Yoruba who whenever they meet will start and end their meeting in their local language.

Adding that “if you go to their houses their children speak their native language uninterrupted”.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Arc Victor Attah who was chairman on the occasion also acknowledged immense contributions of Dr. Akpanobong to the progress of Ibibio nation and Akwa Ibom at large.

Attah known in political circle as father of modern Akwa Ibom state who recently caused a stir following his adoption of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor after he had announced quitting partisan politics, opened up on the Akwa Ibom people who followed him in resource control fight. Those he mentioned who contributed their energy, time and resources to win the fight were Senators Udoudoma, Ibok Essien and Ita Enang now senior special assistant to the President on Niger Delta affairs.

Apart from the inauguration of the Chairman, the other features which were in celebration of the 27th anniversary of the forum included induction of members, swearing in of executive members and board of trustees members.