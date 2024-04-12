Champion Newspapers Limited
President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Oguntala , organises Dinner by UNIBEN 1986 Engineers Class in her honour held in Lagos

From 3rd left   Engr. Blessing Manuel-Smallvoice, Engr. Theophilus Oguntala, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Engr. Margaret Oguntala, engr. George Okoyo, engr. Edna Ogbokor Lawrence Ojemen, during the dinner organised by University of Benin (UNIBEN) Engineering Class of 86 in honour of the President Nigerian Society of Engineers .held at Pearls garden  in Lagos recently .
L-r… Vice  President (NSE) Engr Rose Madaki. Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Engr. Margaret Oguntala and  Vice President Corporate Service( NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata.

L-r… Engr. Mike Kalu, Big Emma and  NSE president Engr. Margaret Oguntala.

L-r… Emmanuel Momoh(sitting) Engr. Emmanuel Anyaeze(big Emma) , NSE President Engr. Margaret Oguntala and  Engr. Adebowale Spaine.

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Engr. Margaret Oguntala; (standing middle)  poses with friends during the dinner organised by University of Benin (UNIBEN) Engineering Class of 86 in  her honour held at Pearls garden  in Lagos recently  in April 2024.

 

