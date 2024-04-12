President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Oguntala , organises Dinner by UNIBEN 1986 Engineers Class in her honour held in Lagos

L-r… Vice President (NSE) Engr Rose Madaki. Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Engr. Margaret Oguntala and Vice President Corporate Service( NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata.

L-r… Engr. Mike Kalu, Big Emma and NSE president Engr. Margaret Oguntala.

L-r… Emmanuel Momoh(sitting) Engr. Emmanuel Anyaeze(big Emma) , NSE President Engr. Margaret Oguntala and Engr. Adebowale Spaine.

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President Engr. Margaret Oguntala; (standing middle) poses with friends during the dinner organised by University of Benin (UNIBEN) Engineering Class of 86 in her honour held at Pearls garden in Lagos recently in April 2024.

