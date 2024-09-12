President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh with their members paid a condolence visit to Nwadiuto Iheakanwa over the death of her father Chief Dr.Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

L-r … Chief Okechukwu Uzoegbulam, Engr Victor Samuel-Okpani, Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa, President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, presenting their Condolence Letter, to GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Egbogu Mba; Hon. Tony Ofoegbu and Secretary General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, (ISCL) (ISCL) Engr Chukus Odimegwu.

Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha with GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa, Elder Chima Akomas; Chief Okechukwu Uzoegbulam; Engr Chukus Odimegwu; Eze Joseph Mba; President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, presenting their Condolence Letter, to GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chief Ifeanyi Anyaogu and others during the Condolence Visit to the GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her father; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by (ISCL) held in Lagos on 11/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

