President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh with their members paid a condolence visit to Nwadiuto Iheakanwa over the death of her father Chief Dr.Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos

 L-r... Secretary  General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,  (ISCL) Engr  Chukus Odimegwu; Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Mba; President General  of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Ndigbo of Kosofe Lagos Chief Ifeanyi Anyaogu,  during the Condolence Visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the Death of her father; President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by (ISCL) held in Lagos on 11/9/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Chief  Okechukwu Uzoegbulam, Engr Victor Samuel-Okpani, Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa, President General  of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, presenting their Condolence Letter, to GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Egbogu Mba; Hon. Tony Ofoegbu and  Secretary General of  Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,  (ISCL) (ISCL) Engr  Chukus Odimegwu.

Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha with GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa, Elder Chima Akomas; Chief  Okechukwu Uzoegbulam; Engr  Chukus Odimegwu; Eze Joseph Mba; President General  of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, presenting their Condolence Letter, to GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chief Ifeanyi Anyaogu  and others during the Condolence Visit to the  GMD/Editor in Chief Champion Newspaper  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for the death of her father; President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by (ISCL) held in Lagos on 11/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

