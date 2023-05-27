President Buhari to address Nigerians tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday, May 28 at 7am.

The broadcast will be relayed simultaneously by all radio and TV stations.

Media adviser, Femi Adesina urged all electronic stations to link up with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

The statement released by Adesina reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

