President Buhari rejoices with Segun Odegbami at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari shares in the joy of the occasion as Nigeria’s iconic football star, sports administrator and broadcaster, Chief Olusegun Odegbami, turns 70, August 27, 2022, congratulating the former national team player and his family for many years of service to the nation and humanity.

President Buhari rejoices with Chief Odegbami for a distinguished career in sports, with eight years as a national team player, 1974-1982, earning the respect of team players and fans, at home and across Africa, particularly for his dazzling skills and accuracy in scoring for which he was nicknamed “Mathematical Odegbami’’.

The President notes the versatility of the former skipper of the Green Eagles, who also served as adviser to the technical crew of national teams, inspired many athletes to stardom, and positioned himself for successes in writing, publishing, acting, broadcasting and farming.

As the respected footballer turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari believes his experience, leadership skills and network of friends across many fields and places remain relevant for growing the country.

President Buhari prays for longer life, good health and prosperity for Chief Odegbami and his family.

