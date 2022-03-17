President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Founder/President of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) on his 70th birthday, March 17, 2022, joining congregation and church leaders to celebrate with the clergyman, publisher and philanthropist, on the milestone.

President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Ashimolowo and his wife, Yemisi, for their dedication to bringing meaning and value to many lives through preaching and teaching of the gospel, demonstrating the love of Christ by investing in economic empowerment of brethren, and sponsoring some to gain sound education.

The President notes the spread of wisdom by the leader of the KICC, evidenced in his speaking and teaching schedules in churches and conferences in Nigeria and various parts of world, and more recently the focus on equipping the youths with direction and tools for success in the Biblical context, which prescribes love, justice, hardwork and fairness in all dealings.

President Buhari affirms that Pastor Ashimolowo’s influence and relevance stretch beyond the pulpit and his calling as a preacher, with his deep insight on issues of everyday life like marriage, relationships, investments, governance and business, showing the way for many.

He prays for the wellbeing of the founder of KICC and his family.

