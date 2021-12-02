Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari rejoices with Ogbonnaya Onu as he turns 70

News
By Peter
0 11

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with author, engineer, former governor of Abia State and current Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu as he turns 70 December 1, 2021.

The President celebrates the accomplished politician and administrator as a gentleman who has over time proved to be “a dedicated patriot in words and deeds,” devoting energy for the unity, progress and development of the Nation.

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as a true leader, you have continued to use your wisdom and knowledge to champion the cause of your people. At all times, you display a great understanding and provide deep insights regarding the complexities of our fatherland.

“I rejoice with you, your family and friends on this landmark celebration. As you continue to espouse a prosperous and a technologically driven Nigeria, my prayer is that God Almighty will bless you with longer years in good health in the service of the country,” the President remarked.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5305 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Adeyemi College of Education lecturer wins UI PG College…

FG urged to show more interest  in Indigenous technological…

Obaseki reassures sustained investment in Edo’s civil,…

Obaseki’s regeneration project gets boost as Edo cultivates…

1 of 343

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More