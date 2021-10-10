President Buhari rejoices with Gbong Gwom Jos at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Council of Chiefs and Emirs in Plateau State, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The President joins family, friends and the people of Jos in thanking God for bestowing benevolence on His Majesty in a lifetime of service as a public servant and later as a traditional ruler.

The President thanks Gbong Gwong Jos for serving his community with dignity and wisdom, unwavering in his commitment to peace and stability in the Plateau since ascending the throne of his fathers in 2009.

President Buhari prays that the Royal Father’s avowed devotion to the unity of the country and passion to better the lives of those around him will continue to inspire generations to come.

