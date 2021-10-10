Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

President Buhari rejoices with Gbong Gwom Jos at 70

Latest News
By Peter
0 7

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Council of Chiefs and Emirs in Plateau State, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

 

The President joins family, friends and the people of Jos in thanking God for bestowing benevolence on His Majesty in a lifetime of service as a public servant and later as a traditional ruler.

 

The President thanks Gbong Gwong Jos for serving his community with dignity and wisdom, unwavering in his commitment to peace and stability in the Plateau since ascending the throne of his fathers in 2009.

 

President Buhari prays that the Royal Father’s avowed devotion to the unity of the country and passion to better the lives of those around him will continue to inspire generations to come.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4664 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

President Buhari congratulates winner of 2021 Nobel Prize…

Covid-19: State House Permanent Secretary recommends four…

Only God guarantees successful marriage, Okowa tells couples

158 military personnel face court martial over alleged…

1 of 507

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More